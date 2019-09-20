Ondo Assembly calls for recruitment of more teachers

The Ondo State House of Assembly has called for the recruitment of more teachers in primary and secondary schools, in the state, for effective learning.

The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology,Mr Toluwani Borokini, made the call on Friday when he led the delegation on a visit to the Ministry of Education, Akure.

He said the call became necessary because the growing rural populace in the three Senatorial Districts of the state needed to have access to quality education.

Borokini, who commended the ministry for the achievements recorded, given the dwindling resources of the state, advised to carry the Assembly along in its activities and to check the level of high-handedness and other excesses of school administrators, in the interest of the students and parents.

A member of the committee, Mr Jamiu Sulaimon Maito, representing Akoko North West Constituency,1 noted that communities across the state were fast growing, hence the need to recruit more teachers for quality education.

“There is an urgent need for the recruitment of more teachers to fill the vacancies in public schools and this will further enhance the standard of education in the state,” he said.

Maito advised on the redistribution of personnel, especially in the urban areas to cater for the interest of the rural populace as a short time solution to the shortage of manpower in rural schools.

He stressed the need to strengthen the state Scholarship Board in order to meet its financial obligation to students in tertiary institutions.

Responding, the Commissioner for Education, Mr Olufemi Agagu, called for collaboration between the ministry and the lawmakers in order to effectively develop the education sector.

Agagu commended the members of the committee for the visit, saying that it was a demonstration of their avowed commitment to duty to ensure quality education in the state.

He also solicited the support of the lawmakers in appropriating more funds for the uplifting of the education sector of the state.

