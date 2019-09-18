Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Ondo state, the Nigeria Union local government Employees (NULGE) yesterday cautioned opposition political parties in the state against politicising the ongoing screening exercise of workers ordered by the state government.

Recall that some governorship aspirants in the opposition parties have criticised the screening exercise of the local government workers, pensioners and primary school teachers ordered by the state government.

The union equally expressed reservation over the failure of both the Federal government and the organised labour to agree on a new salary table before signing into law of the new wage.

President of the Ondo state chapter of the union, Comrade Bola Taiwo said in Akure that the screening exercise ordered by the state government was done in good faith and not to retrench workers as being speculated by politicians.

Taiwo said that the “screening was organised to know when the workers joined service and when they would retire so that government would plan for them.

The NULGE President said “politicians should not use workers’ welfare to play politics against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; the screening for primary school teachers, local government workers, and their pensioners is not to witch hunt anybody.

” The screening exercise was organised to know the numerical strength of local government workers and primary school teachers to enable government plans for the workers.”

“There is no indication that government wants to use the screening exercise to the downside or retrench workers, there is nothing like that and if you monitored the screening (two weeks ago), it has a human face.”

“The government never asked for certificate or primary six certificates, it is just your physical appearance and your letters of appointment and letter of last promotion, just to know when you joined service and when you will retire, and how to plan for them, nothing like retrenchment plan.”

“Unlike previous or past screenings under the last administration in the state when a lot of people lost their lives, travelling around to get primary six certificates, this current screening under this administration is not like that.”

” During the screening, we have discovered a lot of revelations, where workers travelled out of the country (without official approval) and still collecting salaries, by the time the screening report is out, we will see the revelations.”

“We have had reactions from politicians about the screening, we want to advise politicians in the state that if they want to fight for positions in the state, they should not use workers’ welfare to settle scores.

“Either primary school teachers or local government workers or even pensioners should not be used to play politics. We don’t want workers to be used to negotiate for an appointment.”

Speaking on the minimum wage, “At the initial stage, there is a mistake, I don’t expect our labour leaders to agree on a new minimum wage without a table, in the past years, there will be a (salary) table before going on negotiations, it is the table that should be used to reach figure, that is why we find ourselves at this stage.”

Comrade Bola said, “we want to advise that the allocation formulae of sharing money from the federation account should be reviewed to enable state governments and local governments get more allocations to implement the new minimum wage.”

