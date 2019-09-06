Omolewa, others to deliver lectures at WATS 30th anniversary

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Prof. Michael Omolewa among other dignitaries are expected to deliver lectures at the 30th anniversary of the West Africa Theological holding this month.

Omolewa who is also the President of the 32nd Session of the General Conference of UNESCO, Seminary, WATS, is a recipient of national award and a member of the Governing Council of the International African Institute in the United Kingdom and Chairman of Committee of Deans of Faculties of Education of Nigerian Universities.

With the theme, ‘Riding the Storm to Glory’, the one week-long celebration according to the Director of Administration, WATS, Tosin Awolalu, will kick off between September 9 and 14 with a round off ceremony of the 29th Convocation of the Seminary.

According to its Provost, Pastor Obafemi Martins, “This year’s anniversary is a unique one as it will be dedicating a three-floor building donated by the founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya aside the awards of excellence that would be giving to deserving members of the public both home and abroad.

“As well a comprehensive medical outreach would be carried out by WATS as parts of the week-long programnme”, he said.

The seminary which is a non-denominational theological training institution in Nigeria has produced notable pastors and church leaders across the country and has been affiliated to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka since 1992.

Vanguard