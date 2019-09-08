Omo-Agege is a reflection of the Niger Delta spirit – Loyibo

By Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta activist, Chief Mike Loyibo has described Deputy President of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a true reflection of the Niger Deltan spirit.

Chief Loyibo who is the traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, stated this while congratulating the lawmaker on his victory at the Delta State Election Tribunal which upheld his victory during the 2019 general elections.

Loyibo in a statement, Saturday, said: “As a man loved by the people, you ensured that Deltans particularly the people of Delta central voted massively for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO:

“True to your position as a grassroot man and a leader in the state, they listened to you, voted for you and Mr. President and are now reaping the reward of that decision.

“Today’s ruling by the election tribunal is a pointer to the fact that your election was free, fare and credible.

“On behalf of the Niger Delta people particularly the people of Tuomo kingdom I want to assure you that we are solidly behind you.”

VANGUARD