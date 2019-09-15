By Jimitota Onoyume

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has sympathised with Mr Elvis Omoiri who was allegedly attacked for celebrating the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the tribunal in Uvwie local government area.

The Senator who spoke through his media aide, Mr Yomi Odunuga called on the Police to thoroughly investigate the issue and ensure that whoever breached the law faced was brought to book.

Omoiri was allegedly stabbed last week Thursday by a suspected member of a rival political party as he celebrated the tribunal victory of President Buhari

Senator Omo-Agege denounced any act of electoral violence, saying that this should be discouraged in every sense.

“Even though our party, APC and President Muhammadu Buhari had a decisive populist electoral victory, as respecters of the law and democracy, we submitted ourselves to the judicial process and again, achieved incontrovertible victory.

“It is alarming to hear that, last Thursday when all Nigerians who respect the laws of the land were applauding the judicial triumph, someone from the other party took the loss so badly and allegedly took the laws into his own hands in such barbaric manner by attacking an APC loyalist with a broken bottle and almost snuffed out a life in the process.

“Again, I urge the police to ensure thorough investigation and prosecution as deemed necessary in the eyes of the law; our society must not condone such violence and all political parties have a duty to help give their members the orientation of due respect for the law.

“It is futile for anyone to hope that such barbaric reaction can help reverse an overwhelming electoral and judicial loss,” he said

However, Vanguard gathered that the Minister of State for Niger Delta, Mr Festus Keyamo has offered to clear the medical bill of the victim.

