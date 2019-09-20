Omawumi Live holds at Freedom Park today, featuring Chidinma, Brymo, others

By Ayo Onikoyi

Unlike previous Omawumi Live concerts which is typically a solo concert, the third edition of Omawumi Live scheduled to hold today, the 21st of September, 2019 at Freedom Park will play host to other chart topping artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

While speaking with Showtime Bonus, the Megbele crooner revealed that the concert promises to be mind-blowing as the amazing aura of Freedom Park combined with the musical energy and vocal dexterity she is known for will produce nothing short of magic and leave the audience thoroughly exhilarated.

“This is the third of many Omawumi Lives to be going around. Our next stop is Abuja and then we’re going to take it to London, Canada and the United States. This is not my first concert but this is the first one that is going to feature other artistes.

I’ve had two concerts before but this third one is going to feature my friends that are going to just come and have fun with me on stage. The likes of Brymo, Chidinma, Timi Dakolo, Ric Hassani, Ego Ogbaro, Slimcase, DJ Spinall, Lami Philips to mention but a few, are going to be there with me.

We’re going to scatter the place and you know Freedom Park has this really amazing aura, it has this thing that just connects art and music, it has a vibe. So just imagine Omawumi plus Freedom Park, it’s going to be a vibe.

There are going to be many attractions; you will laugh, you will be excited, you’ll be concerned about the issues facing our country because I’m going to touch every issue and I’ll leave you thoroughly exhilarated.

Vanguard