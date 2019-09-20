Breaking News
Translate

Olympic Judo champ Rafaela Silva admits positive drug test

On 12:11 amIn News, Sportsby

Brazil’s Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva on Friday admitted testing positive for the banned substance fenoterol, which is used to treat asthma, but insisted she was innocent.

Rafaela Silva
Brazilian Judo champion and Olympic gold medalist Rafaela Silva gestures during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 20, 2019. – Silva has been accused of doping after testing positive for the banned substance Fenoterol. Silva claims she is innocent of the charges. (Photo / AFP)

“I am clean and I will continue to train and fight to prove my innocence,” Silva told a news conference.

“I tested positive for fenoterol … but I did not use this substance, I am not asthmatic.”

Fenoterol is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances.

Silva, who won Brazil’s first gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, tested positive on August 9 during the Pan American Games where she won the 57-kilogram category.

She went on to win bronze at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo, where she hopes to defend her Olympic title next year.

A second test on August 29 did not show the presence of fenoterol, said Silva, who suggested she may have been exposed to the substance by a friend’s baby.

Her lawyer Bichara Neto told reporters the judo star had not been suspended.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.