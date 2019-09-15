Oluwo commends Oyetola for work on Osogbo-Iwo Road

By Shina Abubakar

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale, has commended the Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for fulfilling his election promise to rehabilitate Iwo-Osogbo Road.

The monarch described the governor as a man worthy of trust for opening the major road to Osun west senatorial district as pledged during his electioneering campaign at his palace.

Oba Akanbi prayed for more divine strength to fulfil other promises to the good people of the state.

“I commend and appreciate the Governor for fulfilling his electioneering campaign promise on Iwo-Osogbo road. He has shown to be a man of God for respecting his pledge.

“The road will open Iwo and some other communities in Osun West Senatorial District to the state capital and the world, because it is the only straight road from Osogbo to Lagos. The road will improve our bilateral economic interaction. May God continue to be with Governor Gboyega Oyetola and give him strength to fulfil other promises to the good people of Osun State,” Oluwo said.

Vanguard