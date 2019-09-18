Breaking News
Translate

Old Warri province urged to support Okumagba as MD NDDC

On 1:34 pmIn Newsby

A prominent community leader in Warri mainland and former member Delta state Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, Prince  Churchill Oki has enjoined various ethnic groups in the old Warri province and the entire state to rally support for   Chief Bernard Okumagba to succeed as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Olorogun Bernard Okumagba

 Oki  who is a retired College Principal , Merit grade in the state , spoke in Warri, Delta state, saying  there was no need kicking against the appointment of Chief Okumagba  as Managing Director  of the commission, describing him as a core son of old Warri province made up of Urhobo, Itsekiri, Western Ijaw, Isoko, Aboh and Kwale.

“Benard okumagba is a very strong original indigene and native of old Warri province of colonial Nigeria. Warri province was made up of  Urhobo,  Itsekiri Western Ijaw,  Isoko, Aboh kwale.

Old Warri province is now Delta province of Nigeria. So let praise President Muhammadu  Buhari for taking our son. Warri province is one .

Our elders and youth should preach peace and love not to hate”, he said.

Vanguard Nigerian News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.