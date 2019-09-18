Old Warri province urged to support Okumagba as MD NDDC

A prominent community leader in Warri mainland and former member Delta state Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, Prince Churchill Oki has enjoined various ethnic groups in the old Warri province and the entire state to rally support for Chief Bernard Okumagba to succeed as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Oki who is a retired College Principal , Merit grade in the state , spoke in Warri, Delta state, saying there was no need kicking against the appointment of Chief Okumagba as Managing Director of the commission, describing him as a core son of old Warri province made up of Urhobo, Itsekiri, Western Ijaw, Isoko, Aboh and Kwale.

“Benard okumagba is a very strong original indigene and native of old Warri province of colonial Nigeria. Warri province was made up of Urhobo, Itsekiri Western Ijaw, Isoko, Aboh kwale.

Old Warri province is now Delta province of Nigeria. So let praise President Muhammadu Buhari for taking our son. Warri province is one .

Our elders and youth should preach peace and love not to hate”, he said.

