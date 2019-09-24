By Cynthia Alo

In furtherance of its resolve to deepen market penetration and reward its numerous loyal customers, Old Mutual General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited, has launched ‘Double Awoof’ campaign on its comprehensive motor insurance policy.

The loyalty programme rewards policyholders by slashing the cost of procuring comprehensive motor insurance cover by 2.5 per cent on vehicles; then doubles the reward with an instant gift of a Total Service Station’s fuel voucher of up to N30,000.

According to Old Mutual, for vehicle owner whose car is valued at N2 million, the instant fuel voucher is N5,000 to keep them moving during the “Ember Months”. This is an addition to the 25 percent discount of the premium.

Similarly, a car owner whose vehicle is valued at N3 million and above gets an instant N10,000 fuel voucher while car owners with cars worth N20 million and above get an instant fuel voucher worth N30,000 when they buy the insurance product during the loyalty campaign period which lasts till November 8, 2019.

Commenting on the offer, the Executive Head, Marketing, Old Mutual, Alero Ladipo, said the brand’s move to reward its growing customer base was borne out of its firm commitment to the Nigerian insurance market.

Also read:

“We understand the importance of comprehensive car insurance to Nigerians especially during the last quarter of the year, when there is a spike in travel activities, heightened insecurity and other associated risks. While we believe it is critical for everyone to buy an insurance policy for their cars, we also consider it thoughtful to give back to policyholders who buy our comprehensive motor insurance policy. So, it is really about buying a great product at a discount and getting rewarded at the same time,” she said.

“When a customer gets an instant reward for purchasing a reliable product, you brighten the day for that customer. Old Mutual is keen to get our customers moving no matter the circumstance they find themselves. Today, we are fueling and filling the tanks of our customers, tomorrow we could be gifting an unimaginable reward”, she added.

Speaking further, Ladipo said: “It is critical to note that our drive to reward is a unique way of staking our commitment to the Nigerian market, whilst striving for market leadership”

The Double Awoof loyalty programme is open to all car owners valued at N2 million and above. Each customer who takes the comprehensive motor insurance policy from now till November 8, 2019, gets an instant fuel voucher worth up to N30,000.

Vanguard