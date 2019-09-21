Okowa’s tribunal victory: Ogboru’s petition, needless, waste of time – Oweh

By Ochuko Akuopha

Commissioner representing Isoko ethnic nationality on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Dr. Paul Oweh has described the petition of gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as needless and a complete waste of precious of time.

Oweh, in a statement, lauded the ruling of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, which validated Okowa’s victory at the polls, saying justice was appropriated “where it belongs.”

Commending the tribunal for upholding “the people’s mandate” which he said was freely given, the statement noted that “Delta state recorded one of the freest and fairest election that no one should contest.

“The people of Delta state have expressed their love for Governor Okowa and the PDP by freely giving him their mandate. Those who failed should be courageous enough to be good losers.

“The goodwill of Dr. Okowa earned him the overwhelming support of the people and judgment is a signature for the Stronger Delta Agenda to take its full course.”

vanguard