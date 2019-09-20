Okowa’s tribunal victory a reaffirmation of truth — Macaulay

The Director General, Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie Macaulay, has described the tribunal victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a reaffirmation of truth.

He said the judgement is a validation of the electoral trust reposed on the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the petitions by opposition were mere distractions to divert government attention from its business of ensuring holistic development and delivering the dividends of democracy.

Macaulay, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, in Asaba, congratulated Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa on the reaffirmation of his victory and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its commitment to the ideals of enshrining democracy on our shores.

The former Secretary to Delta State Government, urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to sheath their swords which lacks merit as stated by the tribunal’s verdict and join hands with the ‘Prosperity Government’ to move Delta forward.

In his words, “it is a victory for all Deltans. It is a victory for continuity. It is a victory for development. The petitions were equal to electoral gold digging, and the tribunal verdict has dismissed it for what it is ‘lacks merit and opportunistic’. The APC should accept defeat.”

“Our victory was a convincing one. I congratulate Deltans for the victory.” He added.

