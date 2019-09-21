Emma Amaize and Festus Ahon – ASABA

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday told his major challenger in the March 9 governorship election, in the state, Chief Great Ogboru, to join his administration in building a stronger state.

Speaking at an inter-denominational thanksgiving service held shortly after the validation of his victory by the governorship election petitions tribunal, Okowa said; “I appeal to my brother, Ogboru, that the time has come to stop fighting. It is time to partner together to do the best that we can for our people.

Okowa will hand over to Urhobo in 2023

Tribunal judgments: PDP congratulates Govs. Okowa, Ikpeazu



“I appeal that enough is enough; it is time to build Delta State together for the good of our people.

“I ask for the hands of the opposition because Delta State is for all of us. We cannot do it alone and I want to thank our supporters and all Deltans for praying for us.

“We require the assistance of all in prayer and in human partnership, and we must continue to pray for our state and our country because we believe that our prayer will save our country.

“As Deltans, we must hold firmly to the Lord, because Delta State will continue to remain peaceful and united as we will prosper together”.

Thanking his legal team and former President of the Senate, David Mark, who attended the service in the company of his wife, Okowa assured the people of Delta that the next four years would be more fruitful than his first tenure.

Earlier in his sermon, the Government House Chaplain, Venerable Charles Osemenem, said that God ruled the affairs of men, adding that “because God is interested in the affairs of man, we should be careful and mindful of what we do. Let us acknowledge God in all our ways because our God never fails. When He opens a door, nobody can close it”.

Wife of the Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of, Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborovweri, Sen. James Manager and House of Representatives member, Ndudi Elumelu were among the dignitaries at the service.