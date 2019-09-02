Okowa tasks political office holders on selfless services

By Ochuko Akuopha

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has charged political office holders to render selfless services to the people and leave footprints on the sands of time.

Speaking at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area during a reception organized by youths of Ndokwa nation in honour of the Executive Assistant to the government of Delta on youths development, Mr Nnamdi Ezechi, Okowa noted that rendering of selfless service should be the hallmark of every political office holder.

Represented by his Political Adviser, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, the Governor said: “When you serve well, your people will recognize you; they will always remember you because service delivery is the primary aim of holding political office which is held in trust for the people.

“Wherever you find yourself, know that the people are watching you, taking note of your actions., We are working for a stronger Delta to be achieved and the political office holders should assess themselves based on their performance to the people of Delta; Ndokwa is one of the most peaceful ethnic groups in Delta State”.

On his part, Chief Godwill Obielum, a foremost political leader in the area, lauded Ezechi’s achievements in the political scene and urged him to remain prayerful, focused and respectful to elders.”

In his remarks, Ezechi said “It is my desired goal to ensure that our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets stronger in Ndokwa nation and Delta by working with the leaders and various stakeholders.

“As youths, we must key in properly into the stronger Delta program of Governor Okowa-led government having seen a lot of projects across Ndokwa nation and Delta State at large; we must shun hatred for us to move forward.”