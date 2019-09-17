Breaking News
Okowa running youth inclusive government – Ossai

The Special Assistant on Special Duties (Media) to Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai  Success has said that the Delta State Governor Senator  Ifeanyi Okowa is running a Youth inclusive government.

Ossai made this known yesterday in Asaba, noting that “Governor  Ifeanyi Okowa knows the capacity of youths in the state and that is why he has engaged countless numbers of them ”

Ossai who his the youngest Political appointee in the State said  Youths in the state are amazing and hardworking.

“We are talented in our various ways and we believe in contributing our quotas to the development of the  State.”

“Governor Okowa has appointed young Deltans into his cabinet to run the affairs of our Dear State.

“We are proud of Governor Okowa for running youth inclusive government ” he added

 

 

 

