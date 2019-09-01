Okowa condoles Okere-Urhobo, Wayles over monarch, mother’s demise

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with the people of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Delta State and Chairman of Wayles Group of Companies, Chief Victor Eguukawhore, aka Wayles, over the death of the monarch, King Prof Paul Oghenero Okumagba, Idama II and mother, Madam Magdalene Egukawhore, aged 77.

Okowa, represented by his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, visited Okere Urhobo kingdom and Warri residence Chief Wayles, at the weekend, to express his heartfelt condolence.

At Okere-Urhobo, he said, “The death of the king was received with shock because he died when his wise counsels and support was most needed by government.”

“The Late Okumagba was one of the foremost supporters of the Senator Okowa’s Stronger Delta vision,” he said, assuring the people of government readiness to assist in giving the late monarch a befitting burial.

Speaking at Chief Egukawhore’s residence, he Chief Victor Egukawhore and the Bolouwei (traditional prime minister) of Obotobe Kingdom, Chief Tunde Smooth, were peculiar Deltans committed to the success of successive governments in the state.

“We have come here to condole with you. The news of death of your mother came as a shock. To some of us who know, your mother was too good and too young to die. She lived a life of influence and impact on society.

“I like to state to those who do not know that that Chief Egukawhore, aka Wayles and the likes of Chief Tunde Smooth are a peculiar set of people, who are dedicated and committed to ensuring the success of successive state governments without expecting favours in return.

“There are people who give you support and expect something in return. To that extent, the Egukawhores and Smooths are special people who complement the ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda. I am proud of the character of these distinguished Deltans. That is why Governor Okowa sent us to condole with you in your trying moment,” he said.

Responding separately to the visits, Both Chief Egukawhore and the Regent of Okere Urhobo kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Omovie thanked the governor for his concern.

Vanguard