Okorocha, Uti Nwachukwu, CeeC, Join Juremi NGO to celebrate the less privileged

On 11:55 amIn Newsby

By Chris Onuoha

The Juremi Ability In Disability Walk- J-AID WALK 2019, organisied by Juremi Foundation, has held its 2019 Annual walk to celebrate and appreciate the less privileged and physically challenged persons, as well as the Heroes of our time.

The Walk was held in Abuja on the 31st of August, but commenced at Eagles Square, CBD, FCT.

The JAID Walk exercise witnessed tremendous participation by Former Senator Rochas Okorocha, Imo State Former First Lady Mrs Okorocha, Big Brother stars Uti Nwachukwu, Cynthia Nwadiora CeeC, Yankee, Abuja residents and other social groups in the country, including several institutions, academies and agencies that support the campaign of reintegration for People Living With Disabilities-PLWDs.

The humanitarian exercise also witnessed Award presentations, donations, scholarship programs, give-aways and skill acquisition/empowerment opportunities to some persons living with disabilities. Other recorded impact activities of Juremi Foundation during the 2019 J-AID Walk includes gifting of wheelchairs, crutches, relief materials and other support items for less privileged persons.

The foundation has maintained a constant pace in its intervention campaign and development programs to aid and improve humanity across Nigeria. The JAID Program is an initiative through which Juremi Foundarion has changed lives, for sustainble development and self enhancement.

According to participants and beneficiaries of the Walk, they all thanked and appreciated the organisers, stressing that their commitments and dedication through charity for humanity is quite impressive and impactful. On the other hand, the foundation, through its Chairman, Amen Rochas thanked everyone for participating and he also thanked his parents Senator and Mrs Rochas Okorocha for making the 2019 exercise a huge success.

