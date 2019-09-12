Breaking News
Ogun Govt. to introduce toll-free phone lines for alert, feedback

The Ogun Government on Thursday announced plans to launch toll-free telephone lines to enable residents of the state to make distress calls and also alert the government on issues that required urgent attention.

Alhj. Shuaib Salisu, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this at a news conference in Abeokuta.

He explained that the numbers would also provide a feedback mechanism on activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government as well as officials who might shirk in their responsibilities towards the people.

Salisu explained that the numbers would soon be made available to members of the public adding that it would be free and swift in aiding solutions to problems that might occur anywhere in the state.

He assured that the Dapo Abiodun – led administration would deliver on his promise to rehabilitate 236 primary schools and primary healthcare centres across the state.

“Work is currently ongoing to rehabilitate a primary school and a primary healthcare centre in each of the 236 wards, adding that work was currently ongoing across the state.

“In compliance with extant rules and procurement process, the schools are rolling out.

“I emphasise this again, we will do a minimum of one primary school in each of the 236 wards and the process has started.

“Before the schools resume in the next two weeks, we will invite everyone to see the level of work being done.

“The primary health care centres are also on course, we are bringing in equipments for the general hospital in Ijaye.

” The progress of work at state hospital, Ilaro, is also encouraging and we are currently out to employ resident doctors and other medical personnel for the state teaching hospital in Sagamu,” he said.

