Obi condemns xenophobia in South Africa

The vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on South Africans to stop the attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement by his media office.

Obi reminded the South African government about Nigeria’s support during the Apartheid struggle and insisted that what Nigeria needs from them at all times are love and accommodation.

He added that now is the time for Nigerians in South Africa to unite and protect one another from those he called “criminals on rampage.”

He said other nationals in foreign lands, such as Indians and the Jews, absorb the catastrophes of life because they were always together.

He recalled his visit to South Africa in 2015 when the country experienced a similar attack, noting that he was saddened that such was repeating itself, especially when some high-ranking South African politicians he held meetings with during the trip assured him that South African government would be proactive towards preventing a repeat.

Obi said what the South Africans were doing are pathetic and regrettable considering that a lot of their nationals were in Nigeria and other countries of the world doing various businesses without anybody ever harassing them.

“Such attacks would for long remain a clog in the wheel of African Union,” Obi concluded.

