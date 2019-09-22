Edos in Diaspora has applauded Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for refurbishing the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly Benin Technical College and establishing the Edo Production Centre in Benin City to spur industrialisation in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, an indigene of Edo State and Staff Sergeant with the Toronto Police in Canada, Mr Bassey Osagie, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has shown commitment to drive sustainable development in the state.

He said he was impressed with the initiatives of the governor in creating wealth and providing opportunities for youths to learn skills to improve their livelihoods, noting, “What impresses me about the governor is when I hear that he opened the GSTC, formerly Benin Technical College. It impresses me when I hear that there is a factory opening up in Benin. I am impressed when I hear businesses are opening in Benin. When people are getting jobs and I hear that Edo State creates 1000 or 2000 jobs.”

He said for Nigeria to move forward, there is a need for governments across all levels to use public funds to improve livelihood and create avenues to generate wealth, which will discourage people from depending on handouts from the government.

He said such initiatives would discourage people from being idle, drive productivity and assist more young people to get jobs and develop the state.

Osagie added, “I watch him speak and I think we need an intellectual like that to lead our state. We need somebody who is visionary and put Edo project above everything else and exposes whoever that is trying to stop the state from progressing while working on plans to improve the wellbeing of the people.”

Recall that Edo people in Diaspora during the 2019 edition of the Edo National Association Worldwide (ENAW) Convention in Washington D.C., United States of America, threw their weight behind the governor’s numerous initiatives.

Edo indigenes present at the event identified with the reforms ongoing in the state and many indicated interest to support various initiatives which inspired them.