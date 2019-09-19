Obaseki nominates Iyase as commissioner, appoints Omorodion Special Adviser

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has nominated Benjamin Iyase as commissioner in the state and has forwarded his name to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor has also appointed Dr Ikponmwosa Omorodion as his Special Adviser on Technical Education.

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, and members of the House have been notified of the new appointment.

In a statement, Osarodion Ogie Esq. said “Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved the nomination of Benjamin Iyase to serve as a commissioner in his cabinet. His name has been forwarded for consideration and confirmation by the House of Assembly.”

He added that Obaseki also approved the appointment of Dr Omorodion as Special Adviser on Technical Education.

Recall that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration embarked on a recent cabinet reshuffle that saw the appointment of new hands to head different ministries in the state.

