Obaseki leads dignitaries to Ekpoma for Ambrose Alli’s 30th memorial

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will on Sunday, September 22, lead a retinue of high society icons in business, academia and politics to Emuado in Ekpoma, Edo state, for the 30th Memorial Day Celebration of former Governor of old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states), late Prof. Ambrose Alli.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor has made the Memorial Day celebration an annual event to mark the enormous contributions of late Prof. Ambrose Alli to the development of Edo and Delta states.

He said, “We were in Emuado, Ekpoma last year to mark the 29th Memorial Day celebrations. This year, Governor Godwin Obaseki will also lead a large entourage to the same town to celebrate the late Ambrose Alli. We are proud of what he represents and his achievements while he lived.

“A lot of middle-aged Edo people enjoyed the numerous projects and policies implemented by the late Ambrose Alli. They benefitted from him in one way or the other, so much so that their lives were positively impacted. A good number of them would have attended either one of the over 600 secondary schools or the Bendel State University (now Ambrose Alli University). So, for them, it is an opportunity to once again pay homage to a quintessential leader and an enviable son of the state.”

The governor’s aide maintained that the former governor of old Bendel State has his name etched in gold in the state as, during his stint as governor, the state witnessed remarkable records in governance and probity in public life.

He said the governor will be leading the delegation to Emuado, for the memorial mass service, which will host a lot of people from within the state and across the country.

According to him, “A Memorial Mass will hold at the St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Emaudo, Ekpoma. There will also be laying of wreath and a lecture at Ambrose Alli’s compound, in Emuado, Ekpoma.”

Late Prof. Alli was a Professor of Morbid Anatomy and governed old Bendel State from 1979 to 1983.

Vanguard News