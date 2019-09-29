Obaseki appreciates NUT on ‘Best Performing Governor’ honour

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) for bestowing him with the Best Performing Governor Award for 2019 on account of his achievements in the state’s education sector.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Obaseki appreciates the teachers for acknowledging the reforms in the state’s education sector, which has provided the teachers with new teaching experience.

According to him, “The governor received the news of his nomination as the Best Performing Governor with delight as it goes to show that the national leadership of the teachers union is abreast of the ongoing reforms in the education sector in Edo State.

“In Edo State, we launched the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme for holistic system reform across the state, targeting 1,500 public primary and junior secondary schools; 15,000 government teachers and 300,000 pupils. It consists of five distinct yet integrated pillars of activity including governance, teacher development and instructional design, community partnerships; infrastructure and the support and development of the local education authority.”

In the letter to the governor intimating him of the award, signed by the union’s Secretary-General, Dr. Mike Ike Ene, the NUT said, “Your Excellency would recall our letter of Commendation and Appreciation to yourself with Ref. NO. NUT/HQS/EDSW/6/178 date 9th September, 2019 based on your roles in improving Basic Education and Teachers’ welfare in Edo State as well as the very favourable written recommendations made by Edo State Wing of the Union on your achievements in the Education Sector in your state within the three years of your administration’s assumption of office.”

“As World Teachers’ Day is fast approaching, the National Leadership of our great Union, NUT, has found you worthy to be bestowed with the Best Performing Governor Award for the year 2019 and the award shall be presented to Your Excellency on 5th October, 2019, at Eagle Square Square, Abuja at 10.00am prompt,” the union added.

