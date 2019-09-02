NURTW cancels national election over brawl

By Esther Onyegbula

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW has cancelled a presidential election nationwide, at the Southwest Zonal office of the union in Osun State.

Vanguard gathered that, the election was postponed to avoid any form of brawl among both fraction during the proceeding of the election.

It was also gathered that, the National Treasurer of the NURTW at the Federal level, Tajudeen Baruwa and the Lagos State Chairman of the NURTW Chapter Tajudeen Agbede are contesting for the post of the president of the NURTW at the National level

While Mr. Olalekan Salami and Mr. Akeem Jango, are both contesting for the Vice President position.

Commenting on the development, Chairman, Ondo State NURTW, Adebo Jacob, said that the election was cancelled to avoid fight since it was observed that the whole place was full of tension

According to him, “The national head in Abuja will intervene and the right person will be assigned the post.”

He was quoted in Yoruba language saying,” Enowó mi soke, mi o dibo mó” meaning,raise my hands up, am not voting again.

Alhaji Tukur, Special Adviser to the National President expressed disappointment at the turn out of things and quoted the peace during the electoral process of other zone in other States.

He advises the candidates and their supporters to avoid causing any trouble until the issue is being resolved at the National level. The committee on the election has decided to put head together with the elders on Thursday 23rd of May, 2019 to decide on the next step to take in other to conduct a violence free election for the Southwest NURTW National President post.

Also, the Head of Department, Information, NURTW, Kefas Dogonyaro, admonished all members and ask them to settle issues by going into a meeting to reach an agreement since it was observed that some members were aggrieved.

He consulted with the committee and they came to the conclusion that the election should be postpone to avoid any problem.

The only candidate that was unopposed was the New elected National trustee Chairman, Comrade Adebo Jacob, Chairman, Ondo State NURTW who said the election was cancelled to avoid fight since it was observed that the whole place was full of tension.

Vanguard