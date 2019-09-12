Nurturing the Sino-Nigerian Friendship: The Sam Maduka Onyishi way

To the Chairman and Chief executive Officer of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Ltd, Chief Samuel Maduka Onyishi, awards and recognitions have become second nature. Make no mistake: They don’t come cheap by any means. But because he has distinguished himself on rather tricky terrain, conducted himself and business in a uniquely indigenous way, these rewards, sorry awards, always come his way, sometimes, long after the very acts that brought them about!

On a daily basis, year after year, Dr Onyishi, a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, does various kinds of philanthropic acts, some of them innocuous, that he can hardly keep track of them all, at all times.

“Whatever act of kindness or philanthropy I do is between me and my God; I don’t do them to get any special praise or recognition from anybody or government”, he once told newsmen. “Let the beneficiaries tell their own story”.

Indeed, as foretold, the beneficiaries are “telling their own stories”, by themselves, as evidenced by the recent award by the Chinese Alumni Association of Nigeria, on Chief Onyishi as “Outstanding Nigerian Advocate on China/Nigeria Relations”. The Alumni recognition is part of the “October 1st Awards”, for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary.

The Peace Mass transit , founder Onyishi has been at the forefront of the Nigeria-China relations with business connections and investments, dating back to nearly three decades.

And remarkably, his involvement with China isn’t all about business: In 2009, he sponsored five Nigerians to China on fully paid undergraduate scholarship.

All of them are back after graduation, and are in different spheres of life across Nigeria, promoting Chinese language and Sino-Nigeria relations in general.

Dr Onyishi’s citation read at the “October 1st Awards”, highlighted some of his investments in, and association with Chinese blue-chip companies, including Foton Motor Corporation; Tianji Meiya Automobile Vehicle Company; and Xiamen Kinglong Automobile Motors.

The Alumni award which came with a Hundred thousand Naira cash was presented to him by the Chinese Language Coordinator at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Ejemezu Charles, himself a member of the pioneer team which went to China for studies on Dr Onyishi’s scholarship.

Everything being equal, for Dr Onyishi and Peace Mass Transit Ltd, these awards are not about to dry up.