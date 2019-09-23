NTTF coach appeals for funds ahead of ITTF Circuit in Cairo

Nasiru Bello, National Coach, Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), has appealed to the Sports Ministry for quick release of funds ahead of the upcoming International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Junior Circuit, Egypt Junior and Cadet Open.

Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the team would commence open camping from Sept. 25 for the competition which would hold from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20 in Cairo Egypt.

The coach said that the players, who had performed creditably in the recently concluded ITTF Challenge in Ghana, were eagerly looking forward to the upcoming competition in the North African country.

“We are appealing to the ministry to help these talented up and coming players, so that they can go and showcase their skills in Cairo.





“These young players made a huge success in Ghana about three months ago where they played in the ITTF Challenge and they won all the available medals at stake.

“They also played in the African Qualifying Challenge and they also qualified, this is why they are also billed to go for another competition in Thailand in November,” Bello said.

“The players are supposed to arrive in Cairo on Sept. 14, so that they can settle in and rest before the competition serves-off.

“The open camp will start on Sept. 25, while the closed camp will commence early in October before departure on the eve of the competition.”

VANGUARD