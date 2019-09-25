By Chinenyeh Ozor, Enugu

Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been commended by Nsuuka Solidarity Movement for Change for Fair play, equity and balance in the appointment of commissioners just confirmed by the state house of Assembly and making Enugu state the neatest state in the south-east geo-political zone of the country.

The group under the aegis of Nsuuka Solidarity Movement for Change in a statement by its national president, Hon. Malachy Okey said that Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA) has been handy and on alert evacuating defuse wastes at nooks and crannies of every street in Enugu and Nsukka metropolis.

He said that before governor Ugwuanyi took the mantle of governance, refuse wastes created an unhealthy environmental hazard and block up drainage systems. which results to uncontrollable erosion disaster in most urban cities and communities at large.

The group president noted that Amaka Anajemba managing director of ESWAMA is dedicated and uptight in making sure that the state remained the cleanest state in the country, pointing out the state capital and Nsukka has never been as clean as it looks in the hands the present administration since the creation of the state.

The group expressed satisfaction for the even spread of commissioners, permanent sectaries, , senior personal assistants (SPAs) among other political appointments in the state.

“Nsukka local government stakeholders meeting had earlier resolved on the template of position sharing formula to local government development centres for those that have never taken any position to be given a slot to strike balance than one particular development centre taken slots of elective positions at all times. Elective positions should be shifted to other development centres that have not taken any slot based on the template of resolution of stakeholders of Nsukka local government area in the present administration of the state” he said.

The group emphasised that Nsukka West Development Centre has been at the receiving ends without any elected local government council chairman to her credit while Nsukka Central, East and South development centres has occupied the position up to three to five times since the creation of the state in 1992, appealing to the state governor to consider a matter of necessity appointing indigenes of Nsukka West to positions to bridge the gap of marginalization from other development centres in the locality.

“Nobody from the entire Nsukka senatorial zone has ever been appointed as the managing director of ESWAMA in the annals of the history of the state,”. the group laments

The group urged the governor to select a trusted and credible candidate for Nsukka local government council chairmanship position who will feel the pulse of the people and nip in the bud incessant killings, assault occasioning harm, rape, and take proactive measures on issues as it arises in the locality.

According to the group “Most residents of the university town of Nsukka no longer stay away from 7 pm due to attacks by men of the underworld. Former chairman of Nsukka local government council Hon Tony Okechi Ugwu applied a technics of partnership that works which yielded enviable results of crime-free environment for the two terms he served. We want a replica of the administration of Tony Ugwu in Nsukka local government to uphold the tenets of social justice in the university town of Nsukka”