NSCDC parades 3 alleged fake currency vendors

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDCD), said it had arrested three suspects over circulation of counterfeit currency in Maiduguri.

Commandant of the Corps in the state,Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this in Maiduguri on Tuesday, just as he paraded before newsmen, an alleged Boko Haram insurgents’ logician, a police impersonator, and an electric cable thief.

Abdullahi said two of the suspects, Mohammed Abubakar and Rabiu Suleiman, were arrested by men of the command following receipt of intelligence report.

He said counterfeited Dollar and Naira notes,as well as charms,were recovered from the suspects, adding that they had admitted to using charms to swindle their victims.

The commandant revealed that one Mohammed Hassan was arrested on September 1, after he agreed to produce fake dollar notes worth over N30 million to his victim.

Abdullahi alleged that suspect belonged to a syndicate that specialised in the production of counterfeit currency in Kano and Port Harcourt, adding that bundles of fake dollar notes were recovered from him.

He said that one Abdullahi Mukhtar was also arrested for impersonation, adding that the suspect presented himself as a police personnel at the headquarters of the command in Maiduguri, and requested for transfer of a suspect in their custody to him.

According to him, one Ali Ibrahim, was also arrested over vandalism and theft of electrical cables at Gomari area of Maiduguri.

Abdullahi disclosed further that one Abba Aji, a Boko Haram insurgents’ supplier, was arrested on July 3, on his way to supply fuel to the terrorists in the hinterland.

He said the command seized a car and several containers of petrol from him.

Abdullahi urged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to sensitise its members to desist from transporting logistics to unknown persons.

He also urged Nigerians to provide useful information to security agencies. (NAN)

