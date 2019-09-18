Norwegian salmon fish ranked most proteinous in the world

By Godwin Oritse

NORWEGIAN Salmon fish has ranked as the most proteinous fish amongst other specie of fishes.Besides being ranked as one of the nutritious fish, Norwegian salmon producers are also amongst the top companies in the global fish index.

While the world’s largest salmon producer, MOWI, is ranked number one in this year’s index, it is closely followed by Lerøy in third, which was ranked number one in 2018. Others are Grieg Seafood in the sixth place and Salmar in ninth, all the Norwegian salmon producers are among the top 10 on the list.

The Index looked at how the world’s largest producers of meat, dairy and seafood performs on various risk factors relating to sustainability.

The results leave little doubt that Norwegian aquaculture is among the most sustainable food production there is.

Eating more seafood is a good way to reduce our climate emissions, and Norwegian salmon companies are leading the way in sustainable protein production, says Trond Kostveit, Director Central and West Africa.

Speaking on the development, Trond Kostveit, West and Central Africa Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council said the consumers are very particular about where their food comes from.

“We know consumers increasingly want to know where their food comes from, and this report clearly shows that Norwegian salmon is a good choice for conscious consumers.

“The index ranks companies based on their disclosure and management of material, environmental and social risks and is the world’s only benchmark dedicated to profiling animal protein producers and showcasing critical gaps and areas of best practice. The main purpose of the report is to enable and support well-informed investment decisions in the protein sector.

“In the report the Norwegian aquaculture companies perform well against most risk factors, which include food safety, waste and pollution, working conditions, fresh water use, antibiotics, animal welfare, greenhouse gas emission and deforestation and biodiversity loss.

“Norwegian aquaculture is particularly highlighted as best practice when it comes to antibiotics use and fish welfare. This index highlights how important it is for large food producers to show transparency and continuous efforts to improve and document their sustainability credentials,” Kostveit stated.