Noise pollution: Lagos LG wants compensation from FAAN, Bi-Courtney 

Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State is asking owners of the Lagos Domestic Airport, and Murtala Muhammed Local Airport (MM2) to pay the council compensation for causing noise pollution in the area, and as a result allegedly endangered the health of its residents.

The Executive Chairman, Alh. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, stated this on Wednesday at the 5th edition of the Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting, themed, “Environmental Challenges: Community Engagement to Facilitate Lasting Solutions.”

At the meeting held with the Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa in his capacity as the representative of Agege Constituency 01 in the House, were stakeholders including Community Development Associations (CDAs), religious and market leaders, traditional rulers led by the Olu of Agege, Oba Kamilu Isiba, Alayige of Orile Agege, Oba Akeem Ambali Agbedeyi and the Regent of Ogba, Jelili Ashade.

Others are: Dr. Samuel Adejare, representing Agege Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Acting Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc. Kabir Ahmed, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Political & Legislative Matters, Afolabi Ayantayo, and his Special Duties counterpart, Dr. Wale Ahmed.

In his welcome address, Egunjobi said the proximity of Lagos Airport and MM2 to the area was mixed blessings saying on one side it contributed to its economic growth while the drawback was that the frequent noise pollution aircrafts using the two airports’ runways caused in the area was harmful to residents’ health.

“It is my desire that our noisy neighbours, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and Bi-Courtney, periodically pay a certain amount to this council to improve its healthcare system as compensation for the serious noise pollution their operations of Lagos Airport and MM2 are causing in this local government.

“Planes flying over our houses at close quarters 24/7 has serious health implications on residents of this area. They affect our quality of life, disturb our sleep, cause stress related illness like hypertension, high blood pressure and hearing loss.

“We may not have figure but definitely some of our people are having health issues occasioned by the activities of the two airports,” the council chief explained.

Vanguard