Nobody can stop our mission of restoring Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu boasts

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu-Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again boasted, saying that nobody can stop his group’s mission of restoring the sovereign state of Biafra.

Kanu who delivered his message through a statement he personally signed, but made available to newsmen through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, thanked the Eureopean Parliament for giving him the opportunity to address them despite the pressure from the Nigerian government to quash the event.

“Our next visit is to the European Union, EU”, Kanu said, noting that he would do everything possible to make Biafra a reality.

He specifically thanked all the members of European Parliament, particularly Sabb Dance and Jackie Jones for their outstanding zeal, commitment and efforts to ensure the interaction held.

The IPOB leader also thanked the Belgium Anti Terrorist Unit at the European Union Parliament Brussels for ensuring security during and after the meeting, just as he IPOB family members worldwide for taking time to visit Brussels to watch him address the European Parliament.

“I Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, one-half of the IPOB family members worldwide wish to give a big thank you to MEP Sebb Dance and Jackie Jones and their colleagues for making the meeting where I address the Eureopean Parliament.

“I also on behalf of IPOB thank our hardcore Biafrans that made our visit to the European Parliament on September 10, 2019, memorable.

“I wish to assure you that ‪IPOB family worldwide are thankful and our quest to restore Biafra is unstoppable and our next visit is to the European Union, EU.

Vanguard