Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC ) and its governors on Thursday dismissed reports of a rift between President Muhamamdu Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing as “mere gossips” any report to the contrary.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the APC Governors Steering Committee on Media and Communication, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said just on Wednesday, the Vice President presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC.).

The governor, who was represented at the meeting by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said as governors, they deal with facts and not rumours. He urged Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari administration.

“Sanwo-Olu sad: “There is no crack. It is in the realm of gossips. By the time they said that (news report), the Vice President went to Zimbabwe to represent this country. It was the prerogative of the President but he nominated him. Like I said earlier, it is in the realm of gossips because only on Wednesday, the Vice President presided over the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) meeting which is the highest decision making body in the country.

“So, we don’t listen to rumours. We deal with facts and the fact is that they are working together. So, it is all rumour and don’t take it that serious.”

At a separate news conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, restated the governors’ position.

He said: “We have important issues of governance than to continue to respond to fallacies. How do you determine a crack? The Vice President had been sent out to represent the President at an international event. Affter the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saw a crack; the Vice President presided over the FEC meeting just on Wednesday. Is that part of the PDP’s crack? Let us stop this joke. We know we have challenges in this country, let us face these challenges.”. He added that the PDP has no serious job from now till 2023 except to aim to distract the APC from executing the mandate given her by the people.

Onilu added; “It is in the interest of the PDP to keep up that tempo of intemperate language because that is the only job they have to do for the next four years; to distract the APC. It is not in our interest to join issues with them because we are focused on governance.”

