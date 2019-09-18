No plan to arrest Nnamdi Kanu’s father – ABIA CP

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

The Abia State Police Command has said it has no plan to arrest the father of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

IPOB had at the weekend raised alarm about the presence of policemen at Kanu’s home, Afara, Umuahia. IPOB had claimed that Kanu’s father was the target of the Police as he reportedly arrived his compound, two years after it was invaded by soldiers.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon said “What IPOB has given to you people is completely false. As a matter of fact, we received intelligence report that IPOB is going to have a meeting in Nnamdi Kanu’s house.

“They prepared also for a protest over the alleged killing of their members during the operation Python Dance and as an organization that is charged with maintenance of law and order and to ensure peace, based on the intelligence that we gathered, we have to fortify the already existing police points within the area which has been there for the past two years.

“All what we did is to put in more number of police in that area to ensure that there is peace in that area. No policeman entered Nnamdi Kanu’s house or his father’s house.

“The police didn’t even know whether Nnamdi Kanu’s father is at home or not. Under what offence will the police go to arrest Nnamdi Kanu’s father, a 90-years-old man? If police is to arrest anyone, it is Nnamdi Kanu because he has been declared wanted and not the father.

“It is a mere propaganda or blackmail to win the sympathy of the igbos by the IPOB. Remember that IPOB has been proscribed by law and they remain proscribed.

“Any of their activities is illegal. If we get intelligence of their gathering which will disrupt the peace of the area, I don’t think that we should sit back and look at them disturbing the peace of the area,” Okon said.

Vanguard