No one should suffer hair loss — VINCI

By Gabriel Olawale

The Managing Director of Vinci Hair Clinic, Africa Region, Ayo Otubanjo has pointed out that no Nigerian deserves to suffer hair loss or retain the status of being bald.

Hair loss is a common condition that affects most people at some time in their lives and millions of Nigerians, suffer from permanent or temporary hairloss.

Thyroid disease, anaemia, protein deficiency and low vitamin levels are common medical causes of hair loss.Otubanjo said a free hair consultation service has commenced in Lagos and Abuja as part of the clinic’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

“At Vinci Hair Clinic, we believe Africans and indeed all nationalities deserve the best medical aesthetic services. Our mission is to provide Nigerians, and by extension, Africans, the best hair restoration solutions they need to regain their hair, at an affordable price and at their convenience, without having to travel abroad.

“Bringing the Vinci brand to Africa was aimed at providing excellent world-class hair restoration solutions here in the continent, considering how much Africans spend in seeking such hair restoration treatment abroad. The same level of excellence service delivery obtainable in other international Vinci Clinics is available at any of our clinics in Lagos, Abuja or Accra.

Vinci Hair Clinic, a hair restoration clinic is part of a worldwide group of 28 clinics, across 14 countries in six continents, is now in Africa with clinics in Abuja, Accra and Lagos.

The clinics remain the foremost in Africa offering unique hair restorations such as the hair transplant procedure and micro scalp pigmentation.