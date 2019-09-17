By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said described the Igbo people in particular and Biafrans in general as the most traumatized and dehumanized people in Nigeria, who out of their willingness to survive and resilience against all odds, remained afloat in the country.

Kanu whom also said that in spite of their traumatization and dehumanization, they are historically known to be industrious and hard-working people, who have shunned looting and exhibiting kleptomaniac and terrorist characters, yet have been deliberately denied the sense of belonging and pride in the Nigeria project.

Mazi Kanu also stated that no other people on earth have repeatedly suffered the levels of sustained genocide and pogroms, economic decapitation, emasculation, institutional marginalization and political exclusion and above all denied the benefits of citizenship and perks of nationhood, in Nigeria and yet continue shown the willingness to survive and resilience to survive like Igbos and Biafrans in general.

IPOB leader in an address he delivered to the European Parliament during his interactive session with them, which he made available through the groups Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that many heinous crimes, that calls for justice and needs to be redressed, have been committed against the Igbos and Biafrans in general, by successive Nigerian governments, particularly the present administration in the country.

He said that IPOB will continue to seek redress against the alleged tyrannical regime of Nigeria who has since become habitual pogromists, at the African Union, in the European Court of Human Rights, the United States and the International Criminal Court.

“The same governments have over the years perpetrated unchecked genocide against Biafrans, aiding and abating raping, maiming, mutilation and killing of unarmed civil populations with impunity and no regard for young or old, women and children.

“Those leaders must be held accountable and the world must not allow them to keep getting away with their crimes against humanity, misgovernance, impunity, human right abuses and deliberate strategic and systematic destruction of our region, environment and infrastructure and the unending killings of my people.

“Distinguished Parliamentarians, this is the 21st century. Barbarism and psychopathic dictatorships in any form or manner, especially in Africa, should not be tolerated. We are no longer in the Dark Ages; therefore, human beings, especially those charged with the governance, protection, welfare and wellbeing of others must adhere to civilized rules and norms.”

