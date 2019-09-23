Night of Glitz, Glamour as ‘Love Is War Premieres

By Rotimi Agbana

It was a night of glitz, glamour and drama as celebrities and influencers came into the Premiere of the most anticipated Nollywood movie of the year “Love Is War” which held on at the weekend at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki.

The movie, directed by Omoni Oboli was written by Chinaza Onuzo and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Dioni Visions Entertainment.

The political-themed event presented a night of power and wealth, as celebrities and other guests showed up to support their candidate. The gubernatorial candidate, Omoni Oboli dressed up in a red dress and ready for the elections while Richard Mofe Damijo in a brown agbada and a navy blue Fila and Damilare Kuku looking as beautiful as ever ready to give all her support to her parents.

Supporters of Mr and Mrs Phillips came all out to support their candidates and did all their best to make their candidates look good for the elections. It was a night filled with drama as the supporters of the two candidates rallied for their next governor.

The INEC chairman, Ayo Makun, came out to tell everyone the results were inconclusive, as reruns will be held on the 27th of September when the film opens in cinemas.

Guests at the grand premiere included Ayo Makun, Funke Akindele, Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Alex Ekubo, Inidima Okojie, Mercy Aigbe, Tope Oshin, Sophie Alakija all came to give their support to the gubernatorial candidates.

Love is War is a story about a married couple Mr Phillips (Mofe Damijo) and Mrs Phillips (Omoni Oboli) who go head to head for a governorship position. The movie is set for nationwide release on the 27th of September.

Vanguard