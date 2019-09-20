Breaking News
Nigerians should be happy to have a creative mind like me – Toyin Lawani

On 6:49 pmIn Entertainmentby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani is at her wits end with those who often criticize her and her children on Instagram.

Toyin Lawani
In a recent rant session, the mother of two warned online critics to steer clear of attacking her kids, adding that Nigerians are always jealous and looking for people’s downfall.

Lawani stated that Nigerians should be happy to have a creative mind like her in the country.

“You should be happy that you have such a creative mind like me in your country and that’s the truth. Your government is not working. Nothing is working. How many of you can successfully run an empire for years,” she quizzed.

According to Lawani, people from other continents come to train at her fashion school yet jobless Nigerians come on her page to disrespect her.

“People come and train from me, from my fashion school, from Canada, from USA, from Norway. That’s me adding value to your dead ass country,” she said.

