The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Change Initiative, an umbrella body of over 100 civil society groups in Nigeria has taken a stand against NGOs and individuals that undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the President, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi at a one day International Conference on Accountability in Governance to evaluate the 100 days of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his remark, Comrade Ogenyi hailed President Buhari for an incredible start to his second tenure as well as a groundbreaking victory at the tribunal – a testament of the Judiciary’s independence in the last four years.

Mr Ogenyi was particularly impressed by the drastic decline in the rate of insurgency, banditry, crime and other social vices in the first 100 days of the president’s second term.

While acknowledging the tremendous role played by domestic Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who serve as the guardians of the governance system, the group was critical of their counterparts outside the shores.

According to him, these groups are directly funding the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and others whose mission is to underme the president’s progress.

On behalf of the group, Comrade Ogenyi, however, called on Nigerians to unite in flushing out these so-called international NGOs out of the country.

Read the full statement below:

With the tribunal having given its ruling and upholding the re-election of President Buhari so the conference is going ahead today without anyone having to exercise fears about their public acknowledgement of Mr. President’s giant strides.

Permit me to use this opportunity to congratulate President Buhari on the confirmation of his victory by the Tribunal. The verdict testified to the intelligence of Nigerians who voted for a leader that is unwavering in his commitment to change the country as opposed to returning treasury looters to office to rob the country dry.

However, in 100 days of Mr. President being sworn in for another term of four years, it is apparent that politically masterminded killings across the country might have gathered momentum and increased in frequency but there is a decline in such evil activities as we speak today. This rolling back of the forces of evil is all thanks to our security agencies, who being inspired by the Commander-in-Chief have continually evolved strategies to counter the many iterations of the security breaches being rolled out by disgruntled politicians and their foot soldiers.

As this conference testifies to the effectiveness of our security agencies, we are equally mindful of the enviable role being played by Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, that have equipped themselves to now serve as the guardians of the governance system that is based on our constitution and sovereignty. They have been proactive by regularly having periodic reviews, engagement with intellectuals and sharing ideas with one another.

Unfortunately, this reassuring role is negatively mirrored by the activities of foreign CSOs and NGOs that deploy disreputable local entities to fuel and support activities directed at precipitating the disintegration of the country. There is need for this conference to take a stand on the popular demand by Nigerians that foreign CSOs and NGOs that undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty must leave the country.

If eternal vigilance is truly the price for freedom then we must perpetually be on the lookout for the various mutations that they are using to continue its nefarious activities all in the hope of undermining the interest of Nigeria. Our vigilance in this regard has exposed a new entity like the Human Rights Watch, which is making efforts to continue where its partner was halted by patriotic Nigerians. These are groups that have done much to undermine the gains that the Buhari Presidency has made in securing Nigeria from the dangerous clients of these questionable groups.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is one of the clients supported by these NGOs that brand them as “harmless agitators” even the law of Nigeria is clear that it is a terrorist organization. Even if the law had not proscribed IPOB as a terrorist group, its coordinated and organized attacks and attempted attacks on senior Nigerian politicians is a confirmation of that group’s ideology of being reliant on violence to get things done. This approach to treating fellow Nigerians shabbily because they occupy national office is irresponsible and must be condemned by all right thinking persons.

Vanguard