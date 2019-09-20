Nigerians condemn youth council protest against Bobrisky

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nigerian social media space was set alight when the news of a protest led by the National Youths Council of Nigeria against popular transvestite, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky hit the internet.

The National Youths Council of Nigeria had led a protest against Bobrisky on Wednesday in Abuja against what it called the moral decadence of Bobrisky.

The Vice President of NYCN (North Central Zone), Mukhtar Jebba, described the activities of Bobrisky as “ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting.”

“Consequently, the NYCN today, September 18 2019 declares Bobrisky as persona non grata, as he is a man (not a woman). For national interest, we call on the ever-conscious, ever-ready, combatant Nigerian youths and comrades of like minds to, without fear or favour, kick out Bobrisky and his likes wherever they come across them. Nigeria is not a place for LGBT and we shall fight this to the end,” he stated.

Many youths took to twitter to condemn the protest, stating that there are lots of issues facing the country and affecting the youths which should be protested against and not Bobrisky.

Vanguard