Nigerians be wary of faceless CSOs- CISLAC

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Wednesday, called on Nigerians to be wary of faceless civil society groups who are sponsored and used by alleged corrupt individuals and organisations to achieve their aims.

This was stated by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja.

Rafsanjani who alleged that most of them claim to be CSOs defending the rights of some people who are their pay-masters, while they have nothing to show as activities, addresses, boards, audited reports, official registration, and others.

He also stated that such groups are not in the interest of Nigerians, rather are directly and indirectly working against the progress of the country with their selfish intentions.

He said: “Civil Societies have so many components. There are some on human rights, groups working on anti-corruption, environmental justice, health, education, water, and many sectors which CSOs are working in Nigeria. Getting one person to coordinate all these I don’t think it is going to even work, but you can have sectoral leaders.

“For example in the human rights community, we know when you mention some people you know they are human rights leaders, likewise anti-corruption, environment, communities and not all these faceless groups that some people will just come and say a coalition of civil societies. Many a time they are faceless, state-sponsored groups who don’t dare to do civil society work.

“These so-called coalitions or networks do not exist, who in most cases support or protect criminals. There is no genuine anti-corruption organization that would say a corrupt person should not be investigated, protecting somebody who has violated the rights of people in Nigeria because he belongs to the same ethnic group or region.

“Politicians set up and sponsor such coalitions or networks or groups that are not actually verifiable; they don’t have an office, registration, audited reports, board, structure, and anything. They are confusing Nigerians. Nigerians should not get confused about them, but be wary of them.”

Speaking on the need for effective coordination of international organizations in the North East region in rendering humanitarian services, the CISLAC boss said the onus lies with the National Planning Commission to wake up and do proper and effective coordination of all humanitarian activities in the region.

“I think part of the problem is the infiltration of so many international organizations into the North East without proper organization is part of the major challenge we have. I want to blame the National Planning Commission which is responsible for coordinating all the international developmental support in Nigeria.

“If we have an effective, efficient National Planning Commission they will be properly coordinating whatever intervention development partners are coming to do in Nigeria.

“The National Planning Commission ideally should insist and ensure that whatever intervention international organizations or development partners are going to do will align with national planning framework. For example, if the international groups want to work on education the National Planning Commission based on the Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, they signed with them can guide them on what to do.

“In other countries like Ethiopia or even Ghana, you cannot come from nowhere and say that you are doing work in their country. There is a proper accreditation, MoU you sign that is actually respected.

However, according to him over the years some officials at the Commission have been compromising government position on what they have agreed with some of these development partners.

He also commended well-meaning international development partners for their support to Nigeria, “So we value the international organisations’ support, we want them to continue to support us, especially the non-state actors that need their support to build capacities and demand for accountability on how their 98 per cent of the budget is being utilized.

“But if the development partners come to give money say for example Ministry of Finance you are wasting your money because they don’t need your money or to go give one agency they don’t need your money because already they have a budget. Your money can be seen where it is needed”, he added.

