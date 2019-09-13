Want more foreign investment over impressive 100 days in office

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has hailed the Wednesday’s victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had on Wednesday upheld the election of President Buhari, thereby throwing out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the outcome of the February 23 presidential election.

Reacting to the development, ANPE said the judgement was indeed a victory for the entire nation.

The group also hailed President Buhari for excellent performance in his 100 days in office.

A communique issued by the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe to assess the first 100 days in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, lauded him for outstanding outing in areas of security of lives and properties, economic stability, and the independence of the Judiciary.

The communique was jointly signed by Dr. Agwu Onyeke, President, Arc. Adesugun Lawal (Ukraine), Chief Adekoya (Italy), Engr. Bright Anyanwu (Spain), Mr. Godspower Smith (Germany), Prof. Afik Babarinde (Cyprus), Chief Chuba Chime (UK), Mr. Charles Ayoola (UK), Mrs. Anita Ibeh (Malta), Dr. John Umeh (Republic of Ireland), Tobias Idoko esq (Netherlands), Arc. Adesugun Lawal (Ukraine), Mrs. Omolara Oguntade (Italy), Mr. Sylvester Okon (UK) reads below.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, arising from its annual general meeting which held in The Hague, Netherlands deliberated on the state of affairs in Nigeria with a view to assessing the first 100 days in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is in line with the core objective of the organisation to periodically review the state of the nation in Nigeria and making suggestions that would see to the socio-political upliftment of the country.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, after an extensive deliberation on critical sectors in Nigeria, such as security, economy and the independence of the Judiciary came up with the following resolutions:

The Resolutions:

That the first 100 days in office of President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of democracy in Nigeria with the re-jigging of the governance approach in the conduct of government business.

That the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed demonstrated a capacity and a commitment to the entrenchment of democratic ideals in all spheres of life in Nigeria.

That the critical sector of security has received the needed attention, it deserves with the quality of appointments as well as the display of commitment by those saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is protected at all times.

That there has been a substantial improvement in the security situation in Nigeria, especially in the fight against Boko Haram terrorist and other militant groups in Nigeria.

That from all available indices, there has been the formulation of sound economic policies that would translate to financial stability within a short period.

That the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari within the first 100 days in office has displayed an extraordinary commitment to translating the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians into tangible realities with the introduction of institutional reforms in critical sectors of the economy aimed at guaranteeing economic prosperity.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe concludes that the first 100 days in office of President Muhammadu Buhari can be described as a huge success and an indication of things ahead for Nigeria.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe also wishes to state that with the visible improvements in the critical sectors in the economy of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed displayed a rare commitment towards ensuring that the right foundation for economic prosperity for Nigerian is laid.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe having been satisfied with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards the growth and development of Nigeria within the first 100 days in office, wishes to encourage Nigerians across the world to support the noteworthy initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari by driving massive investments to Nigeria to complement government efforts.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in its final assessment of the first 100 days in office of President Muhammadu Buhari gives it a pass mark with huge prospects.

Vanguard