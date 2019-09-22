Nigerian News Today: 12 news you might have missed

Hello, we have compiled some trending news today (September 22, 2019) which we think you may have missed.

1. IBB urges Igbos to make Nigeria feel their positive impact

Former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on Saturday urged Igbos to ensure that Nigerians continue to feel their positive impact.

He said this was due to their tenacity in business enterprises which spans the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

Babangida made the remark in Minna, when the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), from the 19 Northern states and Abuja, visited him for his recent 78th birthday.

2. Man drowns while proposing to girlfriend underwater

An American man has drowned while proposing to his girlfriend underwater on holiday in Tanzania.

Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, were staying in a submerged cabin at the Manta Resort, off Pemba Island.

Footage shows Mr Weber diving underwater to ask Ms Antoine to marry him.

In the video Mr Weber presses a hand-written proposal note against the cabin window as Ms Antoine films from inside.

3. Niger State govt frees, integrates 27 repentant badits

The ongoing dialogue initiated by the Niger State government to put a stop to the ongoing banditry, cattle rustling, kidnappings and other related violence in the state has started yielding good results as 27 members of such deadly groups have down their arms and seize fire.

This was as a result of the ongoing dialogue entered into by the Niger government and leaders of the bandits.

4. Ekiti Auto Crash: Bus somersaulted thrice, 5 dead, many injured

No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed in an auto crash along Ikere-Ado-Ekiti highway this evening, while several others sustained injuries.

It was gathered that the accident which occurred late Saturday evening, was said to have been as a result of over speeding by the driver of the vehicle.

5. Feminism is gender discrimination, not equality ―South Korean young men

On the same street corner in Seoul where 10,000 South Korean women rallied last October to demand an end to spy cameras and sexual violence, the leader of a new activist group addressed a small group of angry young men.

“We are a group for legal justice, anti-hate, and true gender equality,” Moon Sung-ho boomed into a microphone to a crowd of a few dozen men waving placards.

6. Iran vows to destroy any aggressor, as US sends troops to Saudi

Iran will pursue any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack, and seek to destroy it, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday, after attacks on Saudi oil sites which Riyadh and US officials blamed on Tehran.

“Be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We will pursue any aggressor,” the head of the Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

“We are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor.”

7. Hope Uzodima implicated, arrested in India

India’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a Nigerian man identified as Hope Uzodima in Mumbai for alleged possession of dangerous weapons.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man who lives in Bonkhode village in Koparkhairane was arrested for possession of ivory and a sword cane.

Another Nigerian named King Chukwudi Fidelis who is also in police net fast-tracked his arrest as he helped the police with information.

8. Minimum wage: Only President Buhari can stop planned strike ― Labour

Organised Labour has said only the personal intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari can stop the planned nationwide strike over consequential adjustment arising from the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Speaking to Vanguard, Secretary to the Trade Union Side, TUS, of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, Alade Bashir Lawal, said organs of various public sector unions were already meeting and leaders were also reaching out to other section of Labour movement and civil society allies for support.

9. Sowore completes 45 days in detention, league of lawyers demand immediate release

It is day 45 that the convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has been in DSS detention and Lagos State Africa Action Congress (AAC) Legal Team has asked for his immediate release.

Reacting to the freshly 7-count charge suit on the Sahara Reporters’ publisher by the Federal Government, the league of lawyers said that “We are not aware that Sowore was remanded to prison by any Court order on 20th September, 2019.”

10. British Airways flight full of journalists travelling to Africa delayed for 21 hours

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Africa kicked off with a shaky start when the travelling press pack’s British Airways flight was delayed by 21 hours.

The scrum of journalists was supposed to depart Heathrow for Cape Town on Friday evening – two days before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie are expected to jet off on their commercial plane.

11. I was never invited by EFCC — Adjogbe

Immediate past Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Dr. Samuel Adjogbe, FNSE has described as false and malicious reports in an online medium that he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over N60 billion emergency contracts allegedly awarded under four months.

