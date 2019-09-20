Nigerian News Today: 10 news you might have missed

Good evening to you anywhere you might be reading our News in Nigeria. We have compiled the top Nigerian news we think you might have missed reading today.

1. Suspected serial killer admits strangling 7 girls in P/Harcourt, others

A suspected serial killer, Gracious David-West, 39, arrested by the police has admitted killing at least seven women in hotels in Lagos, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, following CCTV footage which showed him leaving an unnamed hotel in Port Harcourt after he allegedly killed the lady he slept with the previous night.

David-West confessed to killing the seven women to newsmen on Friday after his arrest by the Rivers Police command.

“So far, I’ve killed five girls in Port Harcourt; one in Owerri (Imo) and another in Lagos. I started the killing in Lagos.”

2. COZA Rape Scandal: Pastor Fatoyinbo files counter-claim, demands N50m from Busola Dakolo

The Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, on Friday, approached a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Bwari, adducing reasons why the suit alleging that he forcefully raped Busola, wife of celebrity musician, Timi Dakolo in 2002, should be dismissed.

In a preliminary objection, he filed through his team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Alex Iziyon, the embattled cleric, maintained that Busola’s suit was frivolous and statute-barred. He argued that all the reliefs Busola sought against him in the suit marked CV/2817/18, were not grantable.

3. BBNaija Update: Handwriting on the wall for Cindy, Diane, Frodd, Mercy

During last Sunday’s eviction show, BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that there would be no evictions the following week.

The housemates, unaware of this latest twist, made their way to the diary room on Monday night to nominate two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction as usual.

With the ‘nomination’ process complete, Cindy, Diane, Frodd and Mercy were revealed to have had the most nominations.

However, fans of these housemates will be heaving a sigh of relief as all housemates have been marked ‘safe’ by Biggie this week.

4. 100m Nigerians have no business with poverty — Lagos Dep. Gov [Vanguard News]

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat, today, said that Nigeria is blessed and none of its citizens should have any reason to be in the poverty net.

Hamzat added that if its leaders and the citizens irrespective of tribe, religion, profession or gender eschew illicit act and engage in what is right always, the country would be better for all.

5. Woman steals two-month-old baby from mother in Ekiti [Nigeria News]

An unidentified woman has reportedly stolen a two-month-old baby from his mother.

It was gathered that the incident occurred this afternoon at the State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti. An eyewitness revealed that the woman deceived the mother of the infant boy to follow her to the State Secretariat to collect some relief materials being given by the government to flood victims.

6. Russia intensifies Jehovah’s Witnesses crackdown with new jailings [Nigerian News]

Russia has widened a crackdown against Jehovah’s Witnesses, jailing six adherents of the Christian denomination for extremism in a move rights activists said was unjust and flouted religious freedom.

A regional court in Saratov jailed six Jehovah’s Witnesses on Thursday for up to three-and-a-half years, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Yes they were convicted,” the spokeswoman, Olga Pirueva, said. “Punishments ranged from three years and six months down to two years (in jail).”

7. We are hungry, thirsty to receive 2020 Appropriation Bill — Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said on Friday that the National Assembly is eager to receive the 2020 budget proposals.

“We are hopeful and optimistic, as well as hungry and thirsty, to receive the 2020 appropriations bill,” Lawan told reporters shortly on his arrival from a private visit abroad.

8. Nigeria loses $1.35bn to oil theft in six months

Nigeria lost about $1.35 billion to oil theft in the first half of 2019, with at least 22.6 million barrels of oil reported stolen between January and July.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki who heads a federal ad-hoc committee to check pipeline vandalism disclosed this in a presentation at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja. He noted that the country risks losing up to $2.7 billion worth of oil within a year if the not checked.

9. FG rejects UN Rapporteur report of violence in Nigeria

THE Federal Government on Friday rejected the United Nations Rapporteur Report of violence in Nigeria, describing the report as disappointing.

The Federal Government said some of the displaced people in the country was as a result of communal and ethnic crisis.

Expressing disappointment on the report, the Federal Government through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that the report did not take into consideration the ethnic clashes.

10. Fake blind beggar nabbed in Ekiti

Ado-Ekiti-A popular street beggar in Ado-Ekiti, Nzube Ekene who pretended to be blind and had used that to extort motorists in Ado-Ekiti has been arrested.

The mother of two who usually beg for money at a spot close to the traffic light, around the popular Fajuyi roundabout with a ten-year-old girl, was arrested through the intervention of the chairperson of the Association of Women Lawyers known as FIDA Mrs Seyi Ojo.

Read full news in Nigeria today on our Website.