Nigerian News Today: 10 news you might have missed

To make sure you do not miss out of any news today (September 23, 2019), we have compiled the 10 news we think you might have missed and will love to read.

1. 7,000 teachers beg Gov. Bello to pay 39 months salary arrears

Over 7,000 teachers in public primary and junior secondary schools in Kogi State have appealed to Gov. Yahaya Bello to look into the issue of non-payment of their salary for the past eight to 39 months.

The Kogi teachers made the appeal in a communique issued at the end an emergency meeting of the Basic Education Staff Association of Nigeria (BASAN) held in Lokoja on Monday.

2. We‘re not truly independent, I go cap in hand to beg for fund, CJN ‘Tanko’ laments

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, on Monday, warned Governments at various levels to allow the judiciary to enjoy its independence without undue interference, saying “we will never be subservient to anybody, no matter his position in the society.”

The CJN, who spoke at a special session that was held to mark the commencement of the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court and swearing-in of 38 newly conferred Senior Advocates of Nigeria, maintained that the judiciary under his watch will uphold the tenets of the constitution as the supreme law of the land.

3. OAU sets to build airport —Vice Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University has disclosed that the institution would establish its own airport with a view to making it a centre of excellence for the country to draw inspiration towards developing the country.

He also said the institution’s aeronautical engineering department would not only complement the airport but train the necessary human resources to service the industry.

4. We’re investigating truecaller over breach of privacy rights — NITDA

The National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) on Monday commenced an investigation into a potential breach of privacy rights of Nigerians by the Truecaller Service.

The agency is displeased with Truecaller for alleged breach of privacy rights of Nigerian users. According to the Director-General/CEO of the agency, Kashifu Inuwa, initial findings by the agency showed that the Truecaller Privacy Policy is not in compliance with global laws on data protection and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in particular.

5. Bauchi: Suspected armed robber dies in shoot out with Police

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi Command said it has killed a suspected armed robber during a shoot out between an armed robbery gang and Police, in its attempt to foil a robbery attack on Shafa fuel station along Bauchi-Jos road.

In a press release made available to Vanguard on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, Kamal Datti said the Police received a distress call from Shafa filling station that a gang of suspected armed robbers numbering about 5, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons were at the filling station with intent rob them of their money and other valuables.

6. My life in danger, Kogi Guber candidate cries out

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, the candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement, APM, Yusuf Dantalle has raised alarm over what he called a threat to his life because of his refusal to quit the race.

Dantalle who is also the national chairman of the party also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of working in sync with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to prevent thirteen political parties from participating in the election.

7. Story of Thomas Cook, crisis embattled 178-years-old UK’s travel company

Thomas Cook had two ambitions when he founded a travel company in 1841, to help Britons see the world and keep them sober.

Cook, a 32-year-old cabinet maker, had the idea on the walk from his home in Market Harborough to a temperance meeting in Leicester. For the next meeting, Cook laid on a train, charging a shilling per head for the journey between Leceister and Loughborough.

8. 2nd Niger bridge: Host communities shut down Julius Berger office

Host communities of the 2nd Niger Bridge, a project located between Onitsha, Anambra, and Delta States, on Sunday shut down activities at Julius Berger Construction Company Office, BridgeHead Onitsha, Anambra State in protest against what they alleged was a failure by the company and its Project Director Mr. Fredrich Wieser to keep to the agreement with them.

Speaking through some of their community Liaison Officers the communities accused the Project Director of high handedness, refusal to keep to the local content agreement with them and racism in discharging his duties.

9. Buhari working to ensure better livelihood for Nigerians – Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari is working very hard to ensure better livelihoods for Nigerians.

The SGF stated this Abuja, at a news conference organised by his office to highlight some of the key activities put together to mark Nigeria`s 59th Independence Anniversary.

10. Alleged N2.4 bn fraud: Court again adjourns hearing against Innosson, others

Others named as defendants in the charge are Charles Chukwuma, Maximian Chukwura, Mitsui Osk Lines and Anajekwu Sunny.

The case which was earlier fixed for Monday, could not proceed as the court did not sit.

Justice Ayokunle Faji had on June 24, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of the first, second and fifth defendant for failing to appear in court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.