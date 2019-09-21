Nigerian News Today: 10 news you might have missed

By Rasheed Sobowale

Why PDP govs visited Wike — Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal, has explained that six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to commend him for his sustained projects delivery.

He said the governors urged Wike to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.

I won’t seek third term through surrogate — Gov Emmanuel

Amidst political speculations and postulations against 2023, Governor Udom Emmanuel has diffused plan to seek the third term using a surrogate as a successor.

The Governor cleared the air while interacting with the leadership and some members of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, a foremost socio-cultural organization of the Ibibio youths, that stormed Government House gate to herald his arrival following his victory at the Governorship petitions tribunal.

Women’s diseases men suffer

Men are generally less likely than women to look after their health and four times less likely to have visited their doctor in the past year.

Women visit the doctor more often mainly for gynaecological and other reproductive health checks. But almost 40 per cent of men are more likely to have skipped recommended health screenings.

Egyptians protest, demand removal of President, Sisi

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched in cities across Egypt to demand the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting “rise up, fear not, Sisi must go” and “the people demand the regime’s fall” late on Friday.

How Abdulrazaq shocked Kwara political bookmakers with ‘strange’ all female first batch cabinet

During the 100 days anniversary breakfast meeting with journalists in Kwara State inside the expansive hall of Kwara hotels, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman among others drops the hint that the much-expected cabinet list would be unveiled the following week.

But contrary to the expectations of keen watchers of Kwara politics, the much expected big and popular names didn’t make the cabinet list which, interestingly, is now being strategically released in batches.

Saudi Oil Attack: US sanctions Iran’s central bank, conceals financial transfers

The United States Department of the Treasury on Friday slapped sanctions on Iran’s central bank and its sovereign wealth fund, ratcheting up the pressure on Tehran nearly a week after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure that Riyadh and Washington have blamed on Iran.

Speaking at a White House press conference alongside visiting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Donald Trump described Friday’s action as the “highest level of sanctions”.

Nigeria govt disburses N65m to 6,500 women in Jigawa

The Federal Government has disbursed N65 million to 6,500 vulnerable women in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme.

Alhaji Abubakar Dan-Barde, Cash Transfer Unit’s Coordinator in the area, disclosed this in Guri on Saturday.

CBN backs FG’s plan to increase VAT, says Nigeria has lowest

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says the plan to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent is in the right direction to raise country’s revenue.

Emefiele stated this while fielding questions from journalists after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held in Abuja.

FG insists on selling Nigeria’s JV oil assets

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, today, insisted that the Federal Government would sell down its stakes in joint venture oil and gas assets it co-owned with international oil companies.

In a statement sent on his behalf by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Sylva disclosed that the country’s equity stake in the joint venture assets would be reduced to 40 per cent.

Nigeria government slams 7-count money laundering, conspiracy charges against Sowore

The Federal Government has slammed seven-count money laundering and conspiracy charges against detained activist and convener of the RevolutionNow Protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Equally cited as a defendant in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/235/2019, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard last night, is one Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate).

