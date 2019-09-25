Nigerian News Today: 10 news in Nigeria you might have missed

By Rasheed Sobowale

Editorial: Our Judiciary must be free

The Chief Justice of Nigerian, Tanko Mohammed, unwittingly contradicted himself in addressing the vexed issue of freedom of the Judiciary arm of government at the commencement of this year’s Legal Year of the Supreme Court, during which 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, were inaugurated.

While affirming that the Supreme Court which he heads is independent in the ways judges conduct their affairs, especially in their judgements, he admitted that their annual budgets are far below their needs and he often has to “beg” for their funds to be released. The question is, how can you be “free” when you are starved of funds and even at that, you have to beg another arm of government before your money is released? We do not agree with the CJN that the Supreme Court or any other level of the Judiciary is free enough.

Whoever pays the piper calls the tune. So long as the Judiciary is made to suffer the impunity of fund starvation by the Executive inherited from the military, the Judiciary can never be free. Secondly, for as long as the President of Nigeria is allowed the audacity he displayed in the removal of former CJN Walter Onnoghen and the appointment of Justice Mohammed, the Judiciary is still a lapdog of the Executive.

1. Atiku, PDP list 66 reasons why Supreme Court should sack Buhari, order fresh election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its Presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, approached the Supreme Court, adducing reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election should be nullified.

In a 66-ground of appeal they filed through a consortium of lawyers led by Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, the petitioners, insisted that the September 11 judgement of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed Buhari as valid winner of the presidential contest that held on February 11, was not only perverse but occasioned grave miscarriage of justice against them.

2. Poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, threat to participatory democracy — INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday in Lokoja, Kogi State, said high-level poverty, illiteracy and unemployment would continue to threaten participatory democracy in Nigeria.

INEC’s Chief Administration Officer, Mr. Tony Ezenmo stated this during the Zonal Training for Electoral Security Personnel for Kogi 2019 Governorship Election.

3. Buhari moves Festus Keyamo from Niger Delta ministry to labour

President Muhammadu Buhari, has on Tuesday move the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, to the ministry of labour.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry, while Alasoadura replaced him at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry.

4. Osinbajo’s ordeal with the Presidency, not our Concern – Senate

The Senate, Tuesday distanced itself from the seeming political imbroglio between the Presidency and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, saying that the issue was not its concern.

The Senate also said that it was not bothered about what was going on at the Presidency, just as it said that the President has the prerogative to assign duties to all those who work with him in the Executive.

5. Prince Harry, Meghan visit oldest mosque in South Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping busy on their royal trip to South Africa. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the country’s oldest mosque, the Auwal Mosque, in the Bo-Kaap section of Cape Town. It was built in 1794.

For the visit, Meghan ditched the denim jacket she wore earlier in the day and donned a cream-coloured headscarf. Harry changed out of his casual-collar shirt to a light-grey suit with no tie.

6. Boris Johnson to face lawmakers’ wrath as British parliament resumes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a hostile reception and more calls to resign on Wednesday as parliament resumes following a ruling by Britain’s top court that he had suspended it unlawfully.

Johnson ignored immediate calls to resign following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, saying he “strongly disagrees with this judgment.”

7. Ibadan Rail project: No reason to delay project Amaechi tells CCECC

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has tasked the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation CCECC), contractors handling the Lagos -Ibadan Rail project to quickly complete the project.

Amaechi at the inspecting the new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line project told the Chinese company that they had no reason to delay the project because they had all they needed for the project.

8. Climate activist Greta Thunberg wins ‘alternative Nobel prize’

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named as one of four winners of an award often called “the alternative Nobel prize.”

Thunberg was lauded “for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts,” the Stockholm-based Right Livelihood Award Foundation said.

9. $9.6bn P&ID fine: Nigeria’s legal team fine-tunes strategies as D-Day approaches

Nigeria’s quest to set aside the humongous $9.6 billion fine obtained by an offshore firm P&ID from an English Commercial and Arbitration Court has been further consolidated with the assemblage of an eight-man legal team to pursue the case, which comes up in London, United Kingdom tomorrow.

The list of legal experts obtained by Vanguard last night indicated that Nigeria’s Justice Minister and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, is at the head of the delegation, which includes two more lawyers from the Federal Ministry of Justice-Anne Akwiwu, the Director of commercial law and Oyin Koleosho, a Senior State Counsel.

10. PHOTOS: Buhari, other world leaders debate at UNGA

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

View pictures of the president at the event here.

