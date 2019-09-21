By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has issued 180 certificates to exporters in Benue and Nasarawa states to boost the export of agricultural and non-oil produce from the two states.

The Trade Advisor/Head, NEPC Makurdi Export Assistance Office in charge of Benue and Nasarawa states, Mr. Ben Egon made this known when he led a delegation on an advocacy visit to the Benue State Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Makurdi.

According to Egon “It is a government policy that every business enterprise interested in going into export must fulfill the conditions for registration and be issued with an export certificate.

“In Benue and Nasarawa states, we have issued over 180 certificates to registered exporters and the Makurdi export Assistance office has carried out survey exercise which is a core operation of the council to identify products with export potentials in our states of coverage.

Continuing he said, "the value chains covered so far includes a survey on solid minerals, sesame seed, shea butter, maize, cashew, yam, and melon. "With the Result of these studies, a product map for agro commodities and solid minerals was drawn for Benue state. The results are regularly reviewed and updated accordingly," he added. Receiving the delegation, Responding the Commissioner, Mr. Kachina Merga said the NEPC was very strategic to boosting the export drive of the federal government assuring that the state government would partner the council to find an export market for farmers in the state.