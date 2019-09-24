Prince Osuagwu

Foremost digital and creative marketing agency, Amplify Digital has launched a one-stop centre for digital training, tagged Amplify Digital and Design Academy (ADDA).

CEO of the company, Alexander Edem said the centre was established to equip marketing professionals and enthusiasts with the appropriate digital marketing and design skills to thrive in their careers.

He said “We decided to establish the Amplify Digital and Design Academy because of the huge digital skills gap in Nigeria and around the world. ADDA is stepping in to fill that gap and equip professionals with the right skills and certifications to succeed in the digital marketing industry.

” The Academy offers digital marketing and design training for several groups of people such as traditional marketing professionals, business owners, digital entrepreneurs, and digital marketing professionals. Brands and businesses in all industries are not exempted from this list. Current ADDA training includes the Certified Digital Marketing Professional course (CDMP), Search Engine Marketing Masterclass, Digital Strategy Masterclass, Social Media Masterclass and corporate training based on the needs of marketing and communications team within organizations.

He added that to kickstart the academy’s operations in digital marketing training, the Certified Digital Marketing Professional course, offered in conjunction with Digital Marketing Institute, Ireland, will commence on October 26th and run for 6 weekends after which the students will be eligible to take an assessment and get a globally recognized professional certification.

ADDA is a company that offers consultancy services to marketing teams in a bid to help increase efficiency and drive successful outcomes. It analyses existing capabilities, discovers hidden challenges, creates tailor-made solutions based on insight and research to help position marketing and communications team for growth.

