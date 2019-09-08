Nigerian Community warns members to refrain from xenophobic hot spots

As fresh wave of attacks against foreigners resume on Sunday, the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has urged Nigerians residing in that country to stay away from hot spots where the ongoing violent protest march by the Zulu Hostel dwellers in Johannesburg was taking place.

The Publicity Secretary of the union, Mr Habib Miller, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, said it was it was necessary to avoid a repeat of what happened last week.

“This afternoon, the Zulu Hotel dwellers walked out and disrupted a gathering which was being addressed by Inkatha Freedom Party President Emeritus, Mr Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“They are now marching around Jules Street towards MTN taxi rank and Bramfontein chanting `foreigners must leave the country’.

“The protest is still ongoing in different part of Johannesburg.

“We’ve warned and alerted our people and their structure through various media.

“The Police need to be proactive this time around so that lives and properties of people, especially, foreign nationals will be protected.

“Our mission in Johannesburg has been informed,”