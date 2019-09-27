By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buhari has disclosed that the Nigerian Army is currently putting modalities in place for the acquisition of land for the building of accommodation for 1,000 of its personnel in the Bwari Local Government Area of the FCT.

Buratai who made the disclosure when the Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijokoro 11 and his traditional chiefs paid him a courtesy visit at Army headquarters, said the Nigerian Army Property Holdings Limited would spearhead the construction of the accommodation.

Reiterating the importance of Bwari Area Council to the federal capital territory, the COAS said “Bwari is the gateway to the FCT and indeed it is an area through which you can also exit out of Abuja to Kaduna, Niger, etc.

“We hear of armed robbery and kidnappers attacks along the roads leading into and out of Bwari. We will work with you to ensure that those criminal elements are flushed out.

“I am sure you are aware that we are launching several exercises across the country to checkmate security challenges. Ayem Akpatuma will be extended to the FCT while Exercise Positive Identification will be used to check criminals of all forms moving around.

The COAS commended the people of Bwari for being a peaceful and good host to the Nigerian Army formations located in the area council noting that Army locations have experienced peaceful coexistence with the host community.

Earlier, the Sarkin Bwari said his visit to the COAS was to show appreciation for the security provided by the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the FCT and Nigeria as a whole.

He promised to sustain the peaceful and good relationship existing between Nigerian Army personnel and the people in his domain.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of a Chieftaincy certificate of Birma of Bwari to Lt. General TY Buratai.